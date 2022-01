Joe Burrow Won't Play For Bengals In Week 18, Potentially Impacting Patriots' Playoff MatchupThe Bengals won't start Joe Burrow on Sunday, which could help set up a Cincinnati-New England playoff matchup.

The Antonio Brown Situation Remains Far From Resolved For Buccaneers, Rest Of NFLIt's now Wednesday, and Brown remains very much a member of the Bucs. The wide receiver wasn't released on Monday, and he wasn't released on Tuesday, meaning his contract with the Buccaneers remains active.

Bruins Place Tomas Nosek, One More Staff Member In COVID-19 ProtocolThe Bruins continue to have COVID-19 issues.

Brian Kelly Addresses Sudden Southern Accent: 'I'm From Boston, We Don't Have Strong Accents'On Tuesday night, while he watched his Tigers play in their bowl game, Brian Kelly addressed the matter of his accent in a typically Masshole way.

The Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers MVP Debate Is Getting Spicy ... And A Little StupidThe MVP race has crystallized in a way that really reveals two true candidates for the award: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.