MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – An arrest has been made in connection with missing 7-year-old Manchester, N.H. girl Harmony Montgomery, though she has not yet been found.
Investigators announced that Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested on Tuesday.
Montgomery is charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from alleged 2019 conduct against Harmony. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Despite the arrest, authorities said the search for Harmony continues. She has not been seen since 2019, but was only reported missing last week.
Montgomery is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.
Anyone who has information on where Harmony is located is asked to text or call 603-203-6060. A reward of $33,000 is being offered for information that helps locate her.