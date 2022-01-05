BOSTON (CBS) – Fenway Park opened their doors back in January of last year to give out COVID-19 vaccines. Organizers said it’s like deja vu, but this time they’re giving out vaccines and boosters as the city continues to battle COVID.
Boston is stepping up its number of vaccine and booster clinics while a variant fueled COVID-19 surge continues.READ MORE: Up To 6 Inches Of Snow Likely Coming To Massachusetts Friday
“We’ve been putting resources into increasing a number of sites, increasing capacity at these sites, and we have been seeing our vaccination rates go up,” Mayor Michelle Wu said.
Fenway Park transitioning into a vaccine and booster clinic once again, it will be opening its doors Thursday morning. Organizers said they have enough shots for 1500 people a day, offering both appointments and walk-ins.READ MORE: Court Orders Convicted Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev To Turn Over COVID-19 Relief Payment To Victims Of Bombing
“This is a centrally located site it has easy access to public transportation,” Cataldo Ambulance CEO Kevin Turner said. “This is a key opportunity, this site, along with the other sites we’re opening this week and next week, really allow as many people as possible to get the booster shot.”
According to health officials, the majority of COVID-19 patients in hospitals are unvaccinated, cases that could have been prevented. The city said that’s why it’s focusing on improving vaccine access over the next several weeks.
“We will continue on the city side to work on policies that will boost vaccination rates to make testing and booster clinics and vaccine clinics available,” Wu said.MORE NEWS: Jiminy Peak Worker Dies After Snow Groomer Accident
The clinic at Fenway Park will be open 10-8pm on Thursdays and from 8-4pm Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.