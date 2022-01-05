Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre FashionPlayers never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal.

Pastrnak Scores Tiebreaker In 3rd, Bruins Beat Devils 5-3David Pastrnak scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:49 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Patriots' Special Teams Still In Need Of Corrections As Postseason NearsFor as much as Sunday's 50-10 victory over the Jaguars was a party in Foxboro, it still did raise a red flag in the area of special teams.

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender's Return To BruinsThe Bruins have a plan for Tuukka Rask's return, which could be just days away from becoming official.

Celtics Are Getting Healthy Again At A Good TimeThe Boston Celtics will be close to whole again when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. It's coming at a great moment for the team to finally start making some moves up the Eastern Conference standings.