By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius is taking on a different role Wednesday amid a staffing shortage in Boston schools – classroom teacher.

Cassellius and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu have described the return from winter break as an “all hands on deck” situation with COVID-related absences continuing to grow among school staff.

Tuesday on the first day students were back from break, a total of 1,000 staff members were out sick. That number included 461 classroom teachers. Not all of the absences were COVID related.

A day later, Cassellius was needed at Nathan Hale School as a substitute fifth grade teacher.

Earlier in the week, Cassellius said many central office staff members are licensed teachers who would be willing to step into the classroom if needed. On Wednesday, about 60 central office employees were working in schools.

Cassellius said the district is hoping to do whatever it can to keep students learning in person. So far, no classes have been canceled despite the staffing shortages.

