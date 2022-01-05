BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s first Chick-fil-A officially opened early Wednesday morning, about ten years after its first attempt to bring a restaurant to the city.
The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 569 Boylston Street opened its doors to customers at 6:30 a.m. The Back Bay location has been planned for more than two years.
The fast food restaurant chain known for its chicken sandwiches tried to open a shop in Boston back in 2012, but late Boston Mayor Tom Menino objected, citing the company’s donations to political organizations that opposed same-sex marriage. Menino sent a letter to Chick-fil-A, telling the company “there is no place for discrimination” in the city.
Massachusetts already has 16 other Chick-fil-A restaurants across the state in Attleboro, Brockton, Burlington, Hyannis, Chicopee, Dedham, Framingham, Hanover, Marlboro, Methuen, Peabody, Plymouth, Seekonk, Westboro, Woburn and Worcester.