Pastrnak Scores Tiebreaker In 3rd, Bruins Beat Devils 5-3David Pastrnak scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:49 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Patriots' Special Teams Still In Need Of Corrections As Postseason NearsFor as much as Sunday's 50-10 victory over the Jaguars was a party in Foxboro, it still did raise a red flag in the area of special teams.

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender's Return To BruinsThe Bruins have a plan for Tuukka Rask's return, which could be just days away from becoming official.

Celtics Are Getting Healthy Again At A Good TimeThe Boston Celtics will be close to whole again when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. It's coming at a great moment for the team to finally start making some moves up the Eastern Conference standings.

Kendrick Bourne Hits $500,000 In Incentives During Patriots' Win Over JaguarsSunday was a fun day for just about everybody involved with the New England Patriots. For wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, it was fun and profitable.