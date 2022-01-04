WELLESLEY (CBS) – Wellesley Public Schools winter sports teams will return to practice Tuesday after pausing for about a week due to COVID cases.
School officials announced last week that sports activities would be suspended temporarily after 26 student-athletes tested positive for COVID.
Outdoor games will resume on Wednesday. Teams who compete in indoor sports can return to competition on Friday.
Wellesley Public Schools Athletic Director John Brown said when the pause was announced the district would do its best to make up missed games.