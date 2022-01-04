BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot rose again Tuesday afternoon, after no tickets matched Monday night’s drawing.
The jackpot now stands at $610 million with a cash value of $434.2 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 2-13-32-33-48 with the Powerball 22.
Someone in Connecticut won $1 million matching five numbers. A ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Framingham. According to the Massachusetts Lottery, it was bought at Conti Liquors on Concord Street.
There were also $50,000 winners sold at Nipmuc Liquors on Thompson Road in Webster, Woodrow Food Mart in Dorchester, Main Street Mobil in Stoneham and Skelley State Line Mobil in Haverhill.
The jackpot was worth more than $561 million at the time.
There have now been 39 Powerball drawings in a row without a winner.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.