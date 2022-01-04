BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot is rising again after no tickets matched Monday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 2-13-32-33-48 with the Powerball 22.
Someone in Connecticut won $1 million matching five numbers and a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Framingham.
The jackpot was worth more than $561 million, but has now grown to $575 million for the next drawing Wednesday night. The cash value is $409.3 million.
There have now been 39 Powerball drawings in a row without a winner.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.