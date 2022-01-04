BOSTON (CBS) — Could it be? Finally? Our biggest winter storm of the season MIGHT be on the way later this week. Right off the bat, I’ll tell you that this is NOT a lock just yet. We still have a range of possible scenarios from a foot of snow somewhere in our region to nothing at all. However, confidence has increased over the last few days that a plowable snowstorm may be on the way for parts of Southern New England.

This season has been remarkable for its lack of snow thus far. Boston has recorded just 0.4″ of total snow to this point. For reference, the City averages about a foot of snow through the first week of January, and last year we had already recorded 17.5″.

This is not just a Boston problem either. Worcester, the unofficial snow capital of southern New England, only has 3.8″ to this point, nearly 16″ below the average to date and more than 2 feet below last year’s total at this time!

Could this all be about to change?

Yes!

But here’s the thing…the storm we are talking about isn’t even on the map yet. The energy that we expect will be the driving force behind its formation is now strung out over the northern Pacific Ocean. So, it is hard to make a definitive forecast before models have even had a chance to adequately sample the pieces of the puzzle.

Here is what we do know right now…

A storm system is likely to form in the deep South on Thursday.

It will begin to transfer its energy off the Carolina Coastline Thursday night.

A new Coastal storm will form and likely pass to the south of New England early Friday.

It will be a quick mover, nothing downstream to slow it down.

Given the speed of the system, we are not expecting a major/blockbuster storm, something more in the moderate range.

TIMING

First flakes would arrive sometime after midnight Thursday night. It will be a gradual process of the radar filling in with light snow between 1 a.m-6 a.m. Friday.

The steady/accumulating snow would arrive between 5-7 a.m.

The “brunt” of the storm and the majority of the accumulation is likely between 5 a.m. and Noon on Friday…again, a quick mover.

The snow would taper off in the afternoon with very little additional accumulation after 1 p.m.

So, given this, obviously, the commute most adversely impacted would be Friday morning.

HOW MUCH

Too early for snow bands and fine details.

Also too early to pinpoint where the heaviest snow and highest snow accumulation will occur…remember we haven’t yet completely ruled out a miss!

BUT, to give you an idea…I think we could be looking at a moderate-type snow event. Think ranges like 3-6″ and 4-8″.

Worst-case scenario if everything goes right (or wrong depending on your viewpoint), would be a 6-10″ or 8-12″ area.

I would favor the Cape and Islands as an area with a lower risk for much snowfall given the chance of some mixing down there.

COASTAL IMPACTS

I don’t foresee any major wind or coastal flooding concerns at this point. The tides are very high astronomically right now but will be lowering to some degree by Friday. Also, the highest tide on Friday occurs in the mid-afternoon, well after the storm’s peak.

WHAT’S NEXT

Looks like another system on Sunday, but that one will be weaker and to our west, meaning perhaps a rain/snow mix. That is followed by a blast of Arctic cold early next week. Right now, it appears that this Friday’s storm would be our best shot at any significant snowfall for the next seven days or so.

Stay tuned! We will have frequent updates on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com, and CBSN Boston.