LEBANON, N.H. (CBS) – A real-life “Lassie” helped New Hampshire State Police track down two people who had been ejected and seriously hurt in a rollover crash.
Around 10 p.m. on Monday, police received a report of a loose dog in Lebanon near Veterans Memorial Bridge on Interstate 89 at the New Hampshire-Vermont border.
The responding trooper found a German Shephard running in the road. When the trooper tried to get close, the dog ran north toward Vermont.
A short time later, police found a damaged section of guardrail near the junction of Interstate 91. That is where a badly damaged pickup truck had crashed.
Both people who were in the truck had been ejected. They were seriously hurt and hypothermic.
State Police discovered the dog, named Tinsley, belonged to one of the injured occupants from the truck.
“It quickly became apparent that Tinsley led Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police to the crash site and injured occupants,” police posted on Facebook.
Police did not elaborate on the condition of the two crash victims. Tinsley was not hurt.