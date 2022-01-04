BOSTON (CBS) – COVID sniffing police K-9s will be in some Massachusetts schools this week. The one-year-old labs with the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office have been trained to detect COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Huntah and Duke will go to work in Freetown, Lakeville and Norton school districts.
If one of the dogs smells COVID, they will sit down, alerting staff that the area has been exposed to the virus and needs to be cleaned.
"With COVID, whether it's the Omicron, whether it's the Delta, our dogs will hit on it," said Bristol County Capt. Paul Douglas. "And if there's a new variant that comes out in six months, hopefully there isn't, but if there is one, COVID is COVID."
The detection program was developed by Florida International University’s International Forensic Research Institute. Scientists there say the dogs are 99% accurate in detecting COVID.