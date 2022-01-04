BOSTON (CBS) – Schools in Boston are dealing with severe staffing shortages on the first day students returned from winter break. More than 1,000 teachers and staff members are out Tuesday across the city.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda Cassellius said on Tuesday there are 461 teachers among the 1,000 sick calls. Not all of the absences are COVID related. The number of absences is expected to grow as teachers receive COVID test results.
Cassellius said 42 schools in the city are dealing with 20% of their staff members being out.
About 60 central office staff members are working in schools Tuesday to help with the teacher shortage.
As of Tuesday, about 52 bus drivers are out, Cassellius said.
No classes have been canceled or moved to remote learning for Tuesday.
The superintendent said the goal is to keep students in the classroom for in-person learning whenever possible. But she said due to the staffing shortages, schools will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.