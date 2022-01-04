Bengals Are Patriots' Most Likely Opponent For Wild Card WeekendA lot is still up in the air in the NFL playoff picture, but the Patriots may find themselves paying a visit to the Cincinnati Bengals on Wild Card weekend.

Tom Brady Wants To Be Part Of Antonio Brown's Support System: 'I Love Him'Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke briefly about Antonio Brown's sudden departure from the team after Tampa Bay's win over the Jets on Sunday. A day later, Brady spoke at length about his friend.

Jim Corsi, Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher And Newton Native, Dies From Cancer At Age 60Jim Corsi, a Newton native who made it all the way to the Major Leagues, won a World Series and pitched for the Boston Red Sox, has died from cancer. He was 60 years old.

Patriots Place Two Players On Reserve/COVID List To Start Week 18The Patriots kicked off Week 18 by placing two players on the NFL's Reserve/COVID list on Monday.

Confused About NFL's Lowering The Helmet Penalty? Bill Belichick Helps Explain What Officials Are Looking ForThe rules of the NFL can be hard to follow. The penalty for lowering the helmet can be doubly so.