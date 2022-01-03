FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots kicked off Week 18 by placing two players on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID list on Monday. Defensive back Myles Bryant and practice squad offensive lineman William Sherman landed on the list to begin the final week of the regular season.
Bryant has played in 12 games, including a pair of starts, during the 2021 season. He’s racked up 41 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception this season, his second in New England.
Bryant celebrated his 24th birthday on Sunday, which he celebrated by picking off Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during New England’s 50-10 blowout victory. He has two interceptions in his 21 NFL games since signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2020.
The Patriots are a bit thin at corner, so the team has to be hoping that Bryant can return in time for Sunday’s Week 18 tilt in Miami. With the NFL’s new policy, which saw the isolation period drop from 10 days to five, it’s likely that Bryant will be on the active roster come Sunday. The Patriots placed five players on the COVID list after they tested positive early last week, and all five were cleared ahead of Sundays win over Jacksonville.
