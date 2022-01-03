BOSTON (CBS) — 390 people died on Massachusetts roads in 2021, according to the Massachusetts Highway Safety Division. It marks the most deaths on the road in a single year dating to 2009.
The 2021 data, which was deemed “preliminary,” was released in a tweet on Monday by the Highway Safety Division. The agency is overseen by the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
“Speed, a decrease in seatbelt use, and more motorcycle fatalities are the main differences,” the agency wrote. “Please slow down, buckle up and look twice to save a life.”
In 2020, there were 327 deaths on the road in Massachusetts.
The second-highest number of road deaths over the last 12 years was 2012, when there were 364 deaths.