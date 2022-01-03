Confused About NFL's Lowering The Helmet Penalty? Bill Belichick Helps Explain What Officials Are Looking ForThe rules of the NFL can be hard to follow. The penalty for lowering the helmet can be doubly so.

Mac Jones Was Pretty Fired Up About One Christmas Gift: A Flashlight From His GirlfriendMac Jones is a practical guy who likes practical gifts.

Tom Brady Signs Autograph For Jets Rookie Brandin Echols, Who Intercepted QB Before Bucs' Comeback VictoryTom Brady broke the Jets' hearts on Sunday. But not all of them.

David Ortiz Still The Leading Hall Of Fame Vote-Getter, But Outlook May Not Be Great For First-Year InductionIn the quest for David Ortiz to become a first ballot Hall of Famer, there is some positive news. But there's also some potentially bad news.

Belichick, Patriots Teammates Praise Mac Jones After Team Clinches Playoff SpotWhile Mac Jones would generally opt to be critical of himself rather than sing his own praises, his head coach and teammates were effusive after Sunday's win.