BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 31,184 new confirmed COVID cases after no reports over the weekend. The state also reported 39 deaths from data on Friday.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 19.87%, a new record high.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,091,147 The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,860.
There were 150,868 total new tests reported.
There are 2,221 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 402 patients currently in intensive care.