BOSTON (CBS) — The FDA has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots for 12 to 15-year-olds. Dr. Mallika Marshall is here to answer questions parents may have.

When can parents start booking appointments for their children?

CDC advisory committee is expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss the pros and cons and then vote. If they vote in favor, the CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky could rubber-stamp it later that evening. That means kids ages 12 to 15 could start getting boosters by the end of the week. Remember, the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID vaccine approved for use in children.

How do you know if your child is due for a booster?

Boosters are now generally recommended five months after the second vaccine dose, rather than the previous six-month guidance. Since many 12 to 15-year-olds became eligible for COVID vaccination back in May, if authorized, many will be eligible for boosters now.

Doctor, you have two children in this age group. Will you get your children boosters?

Yes, as soon as possible. My 16-year-old just got his booster and I am anxious for my 13 and 14-year-olds to do so as well. I understand that people still have questions and reservations, but before deciding not to get your children vaccinated or boosted, speak to a trusted physician to discuss your concerns. And keep an open mind.

What about younger children?

Today, the FDA also authorized a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 who have weakened immune systems 28 days after their second dose. Boosters for other 5 to 11-year-olds have not yet been authorized, but kids in this age group did not become eligible for COVID vaccines until November, so they do not need to get boosters yet. Clinical trials for kids under 5 are ongoing.