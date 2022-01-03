DORCHESTER (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed on Washington Street in Dorchester on Sunday. Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins has identified the victim as Jucelena Gomes.
Two other people were wounded in the shooting, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. Boston Police said the shooting took place a little after 6 p.m.
Rollins says one of the wounded victims is also a teenage boy.
“The loss of a loved one to violence is one of the most traumatic events an individual and family can ever experience. No one should have to go through that. The murder of a child, who has not yet had the opportunity to grow and achieve, is a unique kind of pain,” Rollins said in a statement.
As of Monday night, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.