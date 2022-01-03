BOSTON (CBS) — Heading back to work and school Monday can be tough. For some, the start to the week may be a bit tougher as we contend with some snow.

The key phrase here is “for some.” While some of us see some snow and may need to find a shovel before the day is out, all of us will shiver, with temperatures in the lower 20s Monday morning. Factor in a freshening north northeasterly wind, and it will feel more like it’s in the teens stepping out the door.

The culprit responsible for Monday’s afternoon snowfall is a storm that will carve a path from the Mid-Atlantic coast to the open waters south of New England. This is always a tricky track for winter storms when it comes to projecting snowfall for southern New England. Fifteen miles north or south can mean the difference between just a few stray flakes and enough snow to shovel and even plow.

In this case, all indications at this point suggest that this system’s track will keep the bulk of the snowfall well south and east of Boston. Combine this track with the dry air that’s coming in from the north and the stage is set for a tight snowfall gradient over eastern Massachusetts.

To put some emphasis on Monday’s expected accumulation, the National Weather Service has placed Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard under a Winter Weather Advisory from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nantucket has been placed under a Winter Storm Warning as they are expected to receive the highest totals (5 inches+).

Travel will be slower by the evening commute for those east of Buzzards Bay and could still be a hassle for untreated roads in Bristol and Plymouth counties. For locations north of Route 44 and to the northwest of I-95, there shouldn’t be much concern outside of some slick spots. Expecting rather easy conditions for anyone north of the Boston to Worcester line.

Boston will barely need a snow brush to handle this. Expect a few flakes to start flying in the city by early afternoon with areas of light snow falling over southeastern Massachusetts for a good chunk of the afternoon. The time frame to watch for the “thick” of this falling snow will be mid-afternoon into dinnertime.

In addition to the falling snow, those living in low-lying locations closer to the coast should be aware that there may be some minor coastal flooding caused by those north northeast winds and higher than normal astronomical high tides. Keep that in mind around midday Monday.

The snow that falls should be over and done with by Monday night allowing the sky to clear and temperatures to plunge into the teens by Tuesday morning.