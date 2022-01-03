BOSTON (CBS) — Protesters interrupted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu during a swearing-in ceremony for City Council members at City Hall on Monday.
The protesters used loud sirens throughout the ceremony.READ MORE: Hospitals In For 'Rough' January, Says UMass Memorial Health Care President
Wu has been targeted by protesters for the vaccine mandate that she has imposed on all city workers.READ MORE: Cape Cod, Islands Could See Up To 3+ Inches Of Snow Monday Evening
The ceremony was held outside because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Gas Prices Remain 10 Cents Above National Average, AAA Says