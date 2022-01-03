WEATHER ALERT:Cape Cod, Islands Could See Up To 3+ Inches Of Snow Monday Evening
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Protesters interrupted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu during a swearing-in ceremony for City Council members at City Hall on Monday.

The protesters used loud sirens throughout the ceremony.

Wu has been targeted by protesters for the vaccine mandate that she has imposed on all city workers.

The ceremony was held outside because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

