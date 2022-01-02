WORCESTER (CBS) — The longest nurses’ strike in state history will likely come to an end on Monday. About 700 striking nurses are set to vote on a contract offer from Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester.
The nurses walked off the job 10 months ago, seeking more money and better health insurance benefits, but then a stalemate over staffing levels took center stage.
Offers from owner Tenet Healthcare and counter-offers from the nurses’ union failed to solve things so the hospital hired 200 replacement nurses and shut down beds during the pandemic.
It was former Boston mayor turned US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh who brokered a deal last month that gives striking nurses the right to return to the exact jobs they left.