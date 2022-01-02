Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Dominant Victory Over JaguarsIn the previous two games, the "Four Ups, Four Downs" postgame story featured a whole lot more Downs than Ups. This week, thanks to the miserable Jaguars visiting Foxboro, the script has flipped.

Tom Brady Pulls Off Another Crazy Comeback Win Over Jets Despite Antonio Brown DramaTom Brady treated the Jets like he always does.

Bruins Beat Red Wings 5-1 For Second Win Of WeekendErik Haula scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Boston Bruins pulled away with three more in the third to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 Sunday.

Tom Brady Calls For Empathy For Antonio Brown After Shirtless Receiver Quits Mid-Game, Gets Kicked Off BuccaneersIn the midst of a surprisingly difficult game against the Jets, Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown checked himself out of action ... in a rather unique way.

Patriots Clinch Playoff Spot, Reaching Postseason For 18th Time Under Bill BelichickAfter a one-year absence, the New England Patriots are back in the postseason.