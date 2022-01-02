HADLEY (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police and Hadley Police are searching for a missing woman from New Hampshire. A silver alert was issued for Glynis Lanzetta on Sunday.
Lanzetta, 67, of Enfield, N.H. was last seen Saturday afternoon while driving a green 2015 Subaru Forester on Route 9 in the area of West Street in Hadley. Her car has the New Hampshire license plate number 3927494.READ MORE: Stray Bullet Hits Home In Everett
She was supposed to be following her daughter toward Homewood Suites in Hadley and continued toward Northampton.READ MORE: School Closings And Delays For January 3, 2022
MORE NEWS: Some Massachusetts Schools Delay Return From Winter Break To Facilitate COVID Testing
Anyone who has seen Lanzetta should call Hadley Police at 413-584-0883.