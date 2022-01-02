Jaylen Brown Scores 50, Rallies Celtics To 116-111 OT Win Over MagicJaylen Brown scored a career-high 50 points, rallying the Boston Celtics from 14 points down late in the fourth quarter to a 116-111 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

Jakobi Meyers Makes Fascinating Admission On Why He Chose New England And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsYes, the Patriots met expectations. But the standards around here used to demand more than that. It's OK to try to maintain that to some degree in this post-Tom Brady era.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Dominant Victory Over JaguarsIn the previous two games, the "Four Ups, Four Downs" postgame story featured a whole lot more Downs than Ups. This week, thanks to the miserable Jaguars visiting Foxboro, the script has flipped.

Tom Brady Pulls Off Another Crazy Comeback Win Over Jets Despite Antonio Brown DramaTom Brady treated the Jets like he always does.

Bruins Beat Red Wings 5-1 For Second Win Of WeekendErik Haula scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Boston Bruins pulled away with three more in the third to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 Sunday.