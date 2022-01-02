SCHOOL CLOSINGS:School Closings For Massachusetts And Southern New Hampshire
By CBSBoston.com Staff
silver alert

HADLEY (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police and Hadley Police are searching for a missing woman from New Hampshire. A silver alert was issued for Glynis Lanzetta on Sunday.

Lanzetta, 67, of Enfield, N.H. was last seen Saturday afternoon while driving a green 2015 Subaru Forester on Route 9 in the area of West Street in Hadley. Her car has the New Hampshire license plate number 3927494.

She was supposed to be following her daughter toward Homewood Suites in Hadley and continued toward Northampton.

Silver Alert Issued For Missing New Hampshire Woman Glynis Lanzetta (Photo Via Commonwealth Fusion Center)

Anyone who has seen Lanzetta should call Hadley Police at 413-584-0883.

CBSBoston.com Staff