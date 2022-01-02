BOSTON (CBS) — In the midst of a surprisingly difficult game against the Jets, Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown checked himself out of action … in a rather unique way.

Late in the third quarter, with the Bucs trailing 24-10, Brown removed all of his clothing on his upper body and then removed himself from the field. On the way off the field, he gestured to the Jets fans in attendance.

It was a rather shocking sight.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Here's a sideline view of what happened with Antonio Brown. Looks like Mike Evans was trying to calm him down but nothing was going to help. AB took everything off and left. (video via @mmmmillah)pic.twitter.com/sMii14O7bh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

Antonio Brown just stripped on the field, threw his gloves and shirt in the stands and has left the game pic.twitter.com/mkA1nwdTes — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 2, 2022

The 33-year-old Brown recently returned to the Buccaneers after serving a three-game suspension for using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. He refused to answer questions about the matter last week after the Bucs’ win.

“You guys are all drama,” Brown told the media after last week’s win. “It’s all about football. … It’s a lot of drama you guys create, a lot of drama people create who want stuff from me. That’s a part of life, a part of being in the position. I can’t control what people want from me, what people write about me.”

He was questionable to play on Sunday due to an ankle injury but was able to suit up.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said during the 2020 season that Brown would be released if he “screws up on time.” This year, the Bucs kept Brown on the roster even after the COVID-19 vaccination card controversy, with Arians saying he changed his mind after Brown had been a “model citizen” since joining the team.