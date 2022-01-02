Kristian Wilkerson Scores First Two Touchdowns Of NFL Career For PatriotsOn Sunday, the Patriots' coaching staff opted to give Kristian Wilkerson some playing time while deactivating N'Keal Harry. It paid some early dividends.

Damien Harris Is On An Absolute Touchdown Tear For PatriotsDamien Harris is on some kind of run for the Patriots when it comes to finding the end zone.

N'Keal Harry A Healthy Scratch For Patriots Vs. JaguarsLast week, N'Keal Harry was heavily involved in the Patriots' game plan vs. Buffalo. This week, he's inactive for New England's game vs. the Jaguars.

AFC Playoff Picture: Best Clinching Scenarios For Patriots On SundayThe Patriots have several scenarios to clinch a playoff berth as Week 17 gets underway.

Patriots-Jaguars Predictions: A Get-Right Week For Pats?The Patriots are looking to shake off two straight painful losses. Fortunately for them, they've got the right opponent coming to town to help them with that problem.