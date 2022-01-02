BOSTON (CBS) – More at-home rapid COVID tests are being distributed Sunday to teachers and school staff across Massachusetts.
The goal is to help slow the spread of COVID as teachers and students return from winter break.
The arrival of the tests was delayed until over the weekend. As a result, some districts decided to close school or hold delayed openings to start the week.
Districts said the changes would allow students and staff to have more time to get tested and plan for absences due to positive results.
Lexington, Burlington and Sharon will be closed Monday. Cambridge Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, while several other districts including Waltham will have 2-hour delays on Monday.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association had called for all schools to stay closed on Monday for testing, but the state said it has no plans to do that.
Overall, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education purchased more than 200,000 rapid tests so faculty and staff could be tested.