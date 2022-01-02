BOSTON (CBS) — Heading back to work and school coming off of the holiday break can often be tough. For some, the start to the week may be a bit tougher as we contend with some wintry weather.

The key phrase here is “for some”. While some of us see some snow and may need to find a snow shovel before the day is out, all of us will shiver, as temperatures will drop into the lower 20s by sunrise Monday morning. Factor in a freshening north northeasterly wind, and it will feel more like it’s in the teens stepping out the door.

The culprit responsible for tomorrow’s snowfall is a storm that will carve a path from the Mid-Atlantic coast to the open waters south of New England. This is always a tricky track for winter storms when it comes to projecting snowfall for southern New England. Fifteen miles north or south can mean the difference between just a few stray flakes and enough snow to shovel and even plow.

In this case, all indications at this point suggest that this system’s track will keep the bulk of the snowfall well south and east of Boston. Combine this track with the dry air that’s coming in from the north and the stage is set for a tight snowfall gradient over eastern Massachusetts.

So which areas have the best chance of seeing enough snow to shovel and plow? At this point, it would appear that the outer part of Cape Cod and the Islands stand the best chance of getting in on that kind of snowfall, with Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket possibly seeing as much as roughly half a foot of snow by the time all is said and done. Boston will barely need a snow brush to handle this.

In Boston, I expect a few flakes to start flying from this ocean storm by early tomorrow afternoon with areas of light snow falling over the Metro South and southeastern Massachusetts for a good chunk of the afternoon. The time frame to watch for the “thick” of this falling snow will be mid-afternoon into dinnertime.

That said, don’t be shocked if you see a few flurries early in the morning as a result of a cold north-northeast wind flowing over the relatively warmer waters of Massachusetts Bay. This won’t amount to much but will be a great example of ocean effect snow indirectly related to the storm that lurks to the south.

In addition to the falling snow, those living in low-lying locations closer to the coast should be aware that there may be some minor coastal flooding caused by those north northeast winds and higher than normal astronomical high tides. Keep that in mind around midday tomorrow.

The snow that falls should be over and done with by tomorrow night allowing the sky to clear and temperatures to plunge into the teens by Tuesday morning.

Bottom line: bundle up early tomorrow, and get ready for a wintry start to the first week of January.