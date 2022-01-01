FRANKLIN (CBS) – The state of Massachusetts started handing out 227,000 rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to every school district in the state Saturday.
The National Guard and Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency distributed boxes of the kits to representatives from the districts at a facility in Franklin.
The state is hoping teachers and staff will be able to take one of the tests before returning to the classroom on Monday after the holiday break.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education bought the tests from an out-of-state vendor earlier this week because there’s been a shortage of the kits nationwide. The packages were supposed to arrive Thursday, but when they didn’t, the state had to scramble to find an alternative supply.
The delay prompted the state’s largest teachers’ union to demand schools stay closed Monday so teachers and staff could use the day for COVID-19 testing. The state said Friday that’s not going to happen.
Huge thank you to @TheNationsFirst @MassEMA for distributing 227K at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to school districts this morning @MASchoolsK12 @MassGovernor @MassEducation pic.twitter.com/ru9kwvhu7H
— MassEducation (@MassEducation) January 1, 2022
However, some communities like Lexington and Burlington, have canceled classes for Monday. Others, like Newburyport and Watertown, will have shorter days for testing.
Cambridge decided to delay the return to school until Wednesday.