BOSTON (CBS) — There were more flight delays and cancelations on Saturday for holiday travelers trying to return home.
CBS News reports there were more than 2,400 U.S. flights and over 4,300 worldwide that were canceled, using data from the tracking service FlightAware. American, Delta, United and JetBlue canceled more than 100 flights apiece.READ MORE: Boston Police Looking For Man Who Attacked Someone With Knife In Dorchester
According to FlightAware, there were at least 80 cancellations at Logan Airport on Saturday and over 150 delays.READ MORE: Boston's First Baby Of 2022 Born At Brigham And Women's Hospital
United Airlines said a spike in Omicron cases forced it to pull flights from their schedule. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines said winter weather forced them to suspend operations at airports in Chicago.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Starts Handing Out 227,000 Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits For School Teachers, Staff
Since Christmas Eve, there have been more than 13,000 canceled flights in the U.S.