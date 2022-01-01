BOSTON (CBS) – The first baby born in Boston in 2022 arrived just after midnight in the New Year.
Aria Grace was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:05 a .m. Saturday.
She weighs 7 pounds and 5 ounces.
The hospital said she and her mother Taiana are “resting comfortably.”
The Public Affairs offices at the Brigham, Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center stay in touch every January 1 to determine which Boston hospital has the first baby of each new year.