BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are looking to shake off two straight painful losses. Fortunately for them, they’ve got the right opponent coming to town to help them with that problem.

The 2-13 Jaguars are in line to get the No. 1 overall pick for the second straight week, which is a distinction that no team ever wants. The Patriots have certainly taken a hit in recent weeks, with losses in Indy and at home vs. Buffalo. But Sunday should be just what the doctor ordered for Bill Belichick’s team.

Here’s how the WBZ crew sees Sunday’s game playing out.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

This is the game the Patriots press reset and get back on track. Jacksonville has been slammed with COVID issues. The Pats offense needs to get into a habit of starting fast and scoring touchdowns on opening drives. The defense needs to get their swagger back, and a shutout would be perfect on Sunday.

Patriots 24, Jaguars 0

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

Short and sweet for this one. The Patriots are a better team and the Jags are in disarray.

This is a get right game for New England. That’s what’s going to happen.

Patriots 34, Jaguars 10

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

The Jaguars smell. And that is that.

Patriots 30, Jaguars 3

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

You may be questioning if the Patriots can beat another pro football team at the moment. Fear not, as the Jaguars are not a pro football team at the moment.

That doesn’t mean the Pats can overlook the Jags, but if they cannot beat a two-win dumpster fire at home, then they don’t deserve to be a playoff team. Expect the defense to return to form, Mac Jones to look much better, and the Patriots to get some much-needed confidence heading into Week 18 against the Dolphins. And if they get a few breaks elsewhere, they may even clinch a playoff spot this weekend.

Patriots 27, Jaguars 10

