BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Teachers Association wants schools to stay closed Monday so teachers and staff can use the day for COVID-19 testing.

Schools are scheduled to re-open following the holiday break Monday. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is sending out a total of 200,000 test kits to every school district, enough for them to give two rapid, at-home tests to each employee.

But, DESE said the tests, which were supposed to arrive on Thursday, have been delayed by supply chain constraints.

The state is hoping teachers and staff will be able to take one of the tests before returning to the classroom on Monday.

The MTA said in a statement Friday morning teachers and staff need more time.

“It is urgent to allow districts to use Jan. 3 for administering COVID-19 tests to school staff and analyzing the resulting data,” said union president Merrie Najimy. “Without a strategic plan to make the tests available before this weekend, the ability to ensure safe learning environments for our students and staff by Monday morning is greatly reduced.”

The MTA said Thursday that Governor Charlie Baker and state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley created a “logistical nightmare” with their testing plan by “placing the burden on school staff — particularly school nurses, who are already stretched beyond their capacity.”

Baker defended the rapid test distribution plan Thursday as “the right thing to do.”

“School districts across the Commonwealth will reopen next week as scheduled, and more than 2,200 schools will continue to conduct regularly scheduled pooled testing, symptomatic, and Test and Stay programs,” Colleen Quinn, a spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Education, said Thursday.

The teachers’ union compared their demand Friday to a snow day.

“We recognize that delaying some students’ return to school poses challenges for families. But if there were a blizzard on Sunday evening, nobody would question the wisdom of declaring Monday a snow day,” Najimy said in a statement Friday.

“With the omicron variant spreading and COVID-19 positivity rates in the state surpassing 16 percent in the most recent seven-day average — and with Massachusetts now reporting more than 1 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic — it is fair to say that the health and safety risks we face from COVID-19 far surpass those presented by a nor’easter.”