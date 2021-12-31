HOPKINTON (CBS) – A Framingham man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a woman at a business in Hopkinton Friday.
Police responded to 28 Main Street at about 5 p.m. and found the pregnant woman with multiple stab wounds. The suspect, 40-year-old Harry David Martinez, surrendered to police without incident.
Martinez and the woman both work at the business.
The victim was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Martinez, who suffered cuts in the attack, was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham.
Martinez is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery on a pregnant person and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday, January 3.