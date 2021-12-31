CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston Celtics, nba, Sam Jones, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Celtics legend Sam Jones has passed away at the age of 88.

Jones won 10 NBA championships with the Celtics from 1959-1969, earning five All-Star selections during his 13-year career. His No. 24 hangs in the rafters at the Garden, and Jones was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984. He’s also been named to the NBA 25th Anniversary Team, 50th Anniversary Team, and 75th Anniversary Team.

Sam Jones’ 10 NBA championships are second-most by any player in NBA history, behind only his former teammate, Bill Russell, who won 11.

Jones was the eighth overall pick by Red Auerbach in 1956, selected out of North Carolina Central. Jones opted to try to make the Celtics’ roster instead of accepting a job to teach high school, a decision that paid dividends for himself and the Celtics organization.

CBSBoston.com Staff