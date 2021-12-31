BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Celtics legend Sam Jones has passed away at the age of 88.

Jones won 10 NBA championships with the Celtics from 1959-1969, earning five All-Star selections during his 13-year career. His No. 24 hangs in the rafters at the Garden, and Jones was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984. He’s also been named to the NBA 25th Anniversary Team, 50th Anniversary Team, and 75th Anniversary Team.

Another one of my dear friends lost. Well, the banks are open in heaven this #NYE. RIP to fellow NC native, a legendary player, a 10x champion w our @Celtics, and a wonderful person. ☘️🖤#samjonesRIP #RIPSamJones #Celtics #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/xGktleXDmK — Cedric Maxwell (@cedricmaxwell81) December 31, 2021

Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Sam Jones, 88, died Thursday night of natural causes, according to a team spokesperson. A true all-time great. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) December 31, 2021

The Celtics will hold a moment of silence for the late Sam Jones before today’s game. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) December 31, 2021

RIP to the Legendary Sam Jones. Thank you for being a mentor, friend and tremendous model for life. I chose NCCU because of YOU! TEN Championships, Legacy fulfilled…Job well done. Love you my guy! pic.twitter.com/uA0ilEaPAI — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) December 31, 2021

Just hearing from Aubre Jones that his dad, Sam, passed away last night at 88. Sam was a GREAT NBA player (part of 10 Celtics title teams) and an upbeat, enthusiastic person who played golf well into his 80s. He was a huge help to me on 'Raise a Fist, Take a Knee.'

Sad day. — John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) December 31, 2021

Sam Jones’ 10 NBA championships are second-most by any player in NBA history, behind only his former teammate, Bill Russell, who won 11.

Jones was the eighth overall pick by Red Auerbach in 1956, selected out of North Carolina Central. Jones opted to try to make the Celtics’ roster instead of accepting a job to teach high school, a decision that paid dividends for himself and the Celtics organization.