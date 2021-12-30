BOSTON (CBS) — Terry Francona is one of the most significant managers in the history of the Red Sox. Yet his tenure in Cleveland has now exceeded his time spent in Boston.
The 62-year-old manager is entering his 10th season in Cleveland, stint which followed his eight-year run in Boston. Of course, Francona has run into health issues in recent years, which have kept him from managing large chunks of the 2020 and 2021 season.
But his health has improved, and he spoke to The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy this week. While his toe issue will prevent him from riding an electric scooter to the ballpark in Cleveland, Francona did use his scooter-riding to paint a vivid picture of the difference between managing the baseball teams in Cleveland and Boston.
“Cleveland’s been good,” Francona told Shaughnessy. “I mean, can you imagine me riding a scooter to the ballpark when I was managing at Fenway? Somebody would have assassinated me.”
That is, of course, a slight bit of hyperbole, as Francona delivered not one but two championships to a team that had been on an 86-year run without a World Series. Still, just four years after that second World Series win, and after averaging 92 wins per year in those four seasons, Francona was dumped by the Sox following the collapse in 2011.
“Boston is awesome, but it will wear you out,” Francona told Shaughnessy. “I don’t mean that in a bad way. It’s just the way it is.”