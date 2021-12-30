David Ortiz Receiving More Hall Of Fame Votes Than Anyone Else On Public BallotsOn the ballot for the first time, David Ortiz has received votes from 82.3 percent of the 96 publicly known ballots thus far, according to the excellent Baseball Hall of Fame Tracker website.

Terry Francona Paints Colorful Picture Of The Difference Between Boston And ClevelandTerry Francona used his scooter-riding to paint a vivid picture of the difference between managing the baseball teams in Cleveland and Boston.

Hurley's Picks: Cam Newton's Story Is Once Again A Major BummerIt's possible to simply feel bad for a guy who appears to be the victim of unfortunate circumstances as much as declining abilities over the past three years.

Matthew Slater Named Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship AwardWhen you hear the word sportsmanship, Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater is probably one of the first players that comes to mind.

Julian Edelman Reveals 'Beef' With Tom Brady, Picks Against Buccaneers As Repeat Super Bowl ChampionsIs there trouble in paradise for Foxboro's former favorite duo?