Hurley's Picks: Cam Newton's Story Is Once Again A Major BummerIt's possible to simply feel bad for a guy who appears to be the victim of unfortunate circumstances as much as declining abilities over the past three years.

Matthew Slater Named Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship AwardWhen you hear the word sportsmanship, Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater is probably one of the first players that comes to mind.

Julian Edelman Reveals 'Beef' With Tom Brady, Picks Against Buccaneers As Repeat Super Bowl ChampionsIs there trouble in paradise for Foxboro's former favorite duo?

Mac Jones Wrapping Up Rookie Head-To-Heads With Trevor Lawrence MatchupIt hasn't been perfect for the rookie out of Alabama. But it's been a lot better than the work of his fellow rookie QB class.

Woeful Celtics Nearly Make NBA History With 4-For-42 Night From Three-Point RangeThe Celtics have had some really bad nights this season. Wednesday night's loss against the Clippers was nearly historically bad.