BOSTON (CBS) — With just three days before their game in Foxboro, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a major COVID problem.
The team placed safety Andrew Wingard on the COVID-19 list and running back BJ Emmons on the practice squad COVID list on Thursday.
Those moves came after three players were placed on the COVID list on Wednesday. The total number of Jaguars on the COVID list reached 27 on Thursday.
News4Jax notes that four of the five offensive linemen who started last week’s game are on the COVID list.
Players can — and likely will — be taken off the list before Sunday, with the NFL’s new protocols helping to minimize the amount of time missed.
Despite the significant challenge of this week, Jaguars defensive coordinator vowed that the 2-13 Jaguars will work through it.
“Every team’s going through it,” Cullen said. “Every team in the NFL is going through it. When the ball is kicked off at 1 o’clock, we’ll have a team on the field ready to compete to the best of our ability to win the game.”