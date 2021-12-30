Jaguars Have 27 Players On COVID List Ahead Of Game Vs. PatriotsWith just three days before their game in Foxboro, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a major COVID problem.

Richard Seymour Named Finalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame; Vince Wilfork Doesn't Make The CutRichard Seymour is moving on to the final list of candidates for this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Patriots' Brandon Bolden Reveals He Had Cancer In 2018Brandon Bolden recently looked in the mirror and realized that he recognized the face -- the whole face -- staring back at him. That moment prompted Bolden to reflect upon his bout with cancer in 2018, a diagnosis he had kept private until Thursday morning.

Patriots Power Rankings Update: Where Do Pats Stand Among AFC Contenders?How are the Patriots viewed now that they've lost two straight games, dropped from second to sixth in the conference, and lost their grip on the AFC East? That's the question this week as we cruise around the internet to see where the Patriots stand in power rankings.

David Ortiz Receiving More Hall Of Fame Votes Than Anyone Else On Public BallotsOn the ballot for the first time, David Ortiz has received votes from 82.3 percent of the 96 publicly known ballots thus far, according to the excellent Baseball Hall of Fame Tracker website.