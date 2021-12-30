Patriots Power Rankings Update: Where Do Pats Stand Among AFC Contenders?How are the Patriots viewed now that they've lost two straight games, dropped from second to sixth in the conference, and lost their grip on the AFC East? That's the question this week as we cruise around the internet to see where the Patriots stand in power rankings.

David Ortiz Receiving More Hall Of Fame Votes Than Anyone Else On Public BallotsOn the ballot for the first time, David Ortiz has received votes from 82.3 percent of the 96 publicly known ballots thus far, according to the excellent Baseball Hall of Fame Tracker website.

Terry Francona Paints Colorful Picture Of The Difference Between Boston And ClevelandTerry Francona used his scooter-riding to paint a vivid picture of the difference between managing the baseball teams in Cleveland and Boston.

Hurley's Picks: Cam Newton's Story Is Once Again A Major BummerIt's possible to simply feel bad for a guy who appears to be the victim of unfortunate circumstances as much as declining abilities over the past three years.

Matthew Slater Named Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship AwardWhen you hear the word sportsmanship, Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater is probably one of the first players that comes to mind.