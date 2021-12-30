BOSTON (CBS) – First Night Boston returns Friday night with a new addition – COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.
The New Year’s Eve celebration will go on as planned even though Boston’s positivity rate is 9.5 percent, the highest it’s been during the pandemic. Last year’s event was virtual.
At a news conference Thursday, Mayor Michelle Wu said the city is taking steps to make the festivities safe for everyone by offering vaccine and booster clinics to all visitors and by moving all indoor events outside.
From noon to 7 p.m. on Friday people can get vaccinated or boosted in Copley Square. After the family fireworks at 7 p.m. fireworks, vaccines and booster shots will be available inside the Boston Public Library. No appointments are necessary.
Wu urged anyone who’s planning to come into the city to take the T because of all the street closings and parking restrictions in place to limit traffic congestion. The T will be fare-free after 8 p.m.
