WELLESLEY (CBS) – Wellesley High School has suspended all winter sports until further notice due to COVID. Many positive cases over the last few days led to the decision.
“This is certainly not something that we wanted to do,” Wellesley High School Athletic Director John Brown said in an email to WBZ.
“With the large number of positive cases that we have on all of our varsity teams in the last few days, and the fact that many of those teams were shut down already, the best thing that we could do was to take a pause and get student athletes healthy and try to keep them healthy.”
Brown said the hope is to resume winter sports as soon as possible.