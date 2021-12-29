(MARE) – Syriana is a caring 15 year old girl who describes herself as pretty, awesome, and a talented artist. Those that know Syriana would describe her as a nice girl who is a little silly and imaginative. Syriana enjoys being creative and working on art projects. She has a love for all animals, especially horses; in fact, Syriana is a great horseback rider!

Syriana is legally freed for adoption and is looking forward to becoming part of an adoptive family! Syriana would like a dog, the opportunity to take gymnastic and art classes, and to be able to go to Disney Land and Lego Land someday. Syriana shared that she would like a potential adoptive family to know that she is brave but afraid of insects, spiders, and worms. Syriana would like a mom, mom and dad or a two mom family. Syriana’s three wishes for a family are to respect her, to be nice, and to let her choose a name for the family dog. An ideal family for Syriana would be a family that has had parenting experience.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.