MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – A 21-year-old Taunton woman is facing multiple charges after a fatal crash in Middleboro on Tuesday night.
Police said Tianna Hutchinson hit another car head-on on Wareham Street (Route 28) near the South Middleboro Fire Station late Tuesday night. The other driver was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where the person died. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
Hutchinson was arrested at the scene and is facing several charges including operating under the influence and motor vehicle homicide.