SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) – One person was killed and another was critically hurt in a crash in Swampscott early Wednesday morning.
A 2005 Honda Accord went off Paradise Road, also known as Route 1A, around 2 a.m. and slammed into a tree.
According to the Essex District Attorney’s Office, there were two people in the car. Both were rushed to North Shore Medical Center. The passenger died. His named has not been released yet. The driver was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston in critical condition
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
No charges or citations have been issued at this point in the investigation.