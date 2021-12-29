FOXBORO (CBS) — Rhamondre Stevenson is off the NFL’s Reserve/COVID list and back on the field for the New England Patriots. The running back returned to practice Wednesday as the Patriots began their preparation for this weekend’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stevenson was sidelined during practice all last week with an illness and placed on the COVID list on Friday. With new guidelines in place in the NFL, players are only required to stay on the list for five days.

That appears to be all that Stevenson needed to clear protocol. New England should have its top two running backs this weekend, with Stevenson rejoining lead back Damien Harris in the fold.

Stevenson has rushed for 465 yards on his 110 carries this season, good for a 4.2 yard-per-carry average, to go with three touchdowns. He has also caught 13 of the 16 passes that have been thrown his way for 121 yards and three first downs.

In addition to Stevenson, linebacker Harvey Langi was also seen on the practice field on Wednesday, indicating that he has been removed from the Reserve/COVID list as well. New England still has six players on the list: Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Brian Hoyer, Josh Uche, Brandon King and Deatrich Wise.

Receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) were not present, according to Wednesday’s pool reporter. The Patriots will release their first practice/injury report of the week later this afternoon.

