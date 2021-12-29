Bill Belichick On Passing Of John Madden: 'A Sad Day For All Football Fans'The football world is mourning the loss of a giant after John Madden passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday. For Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, no one will ever impact the game as much as Madden did over his many different careers in football.

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 ProtocolThe Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol.

NFL Cuts Isolation Time For Players Who Test PositiveThe NFL is reducing isolation time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10.

Josh Richardson Set To Return, Only Six Celtics Players Ruled Out For Wednesday's Game Vs. ClippersThe Boston Celtics are getting a few reinforcements for Wednesday night's game against the L.A. Clippers. Only six players have been ruled out for the contest, which is a vast improvement for Boston during the team's COVID-19 outbreak.

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman Among Sports Stars To Pay Tribute To John MaddenMany stars of football and the sports world took to social media to honor football legend John Madden, who passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday.