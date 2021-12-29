CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Paul Wilson was murdered in a popular Cambridge nearly three years ago and investigators are making a new plea for help as they approach the next anniversary in the case.
Back on January 2, 2019, someone attacked Wilson as he walked through Danehy Park, likely on his way to pickup dinner near his home. His body was found just before 7 p.m. on a well-lit path near a parking lot.
At six feet, six inches tall, he was an imposing presence with a larger-than-life personality, according to his family.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office released a statement Wednesday saying they’ve made “some progress” in the investigation but they still don’t have a suspect.
“Investigators determined that on the day of the attack, Mr. Wilson took a Blue Bike to and from work at IBM. He came home from work by arriving at Porter MBTA Station, rode a Blue Bike home and parked it by his house on Sherman Street before walking through Danehy Park,” the D.A.’s office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (781) 897-6600 or Cambridge Police at 617-349-3121.
Wilson’s family has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.