BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 15,163 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday, a new single day record. The previous record was set last week when the state reported 10,040 new cases on Christmas Eve.
There were also 45 additional deaths reported Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,017,429. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,737.
There were 91,974 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has also increased to 13.58%, also a new record high.
There are 1,711 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 392 patients currently in intensive care.