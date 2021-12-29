BOSTON (CBS) — The new year will bring a pay bump for some hourly workers in Massachusetts.
The state’s minimum wage will rise 75 cents from $13.50 an hour to $14.25 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022.
These are the latest steps in the plan enacted into law in 2018 to raise the hourly minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023, while phasing out time-and-a-half pay for Sundays and holidays.
The Massachusetts minimum wage will be nearly double the federal minimum wage, which has stayed at $7.25 since 2009.
The tipped minimum wage will rise to $6.15 on Jan. 1.