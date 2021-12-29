CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, minimum wage

BOSTON (CBS) — The new year will bring a pay bump for some hourly workers in Massachusetts.

The state’s minimum wage will rise 75 cents from $13.50 an hour to $14.25 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022.

These are the latest steps in the plan enacted into law in 2018 to raise the hourly minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023, while phasing out time-and-a-half pay for Sundays and holidays.

The Massachusetts minimum wage will be nearly double the federal minimum wage, which has stayed at $7.25 since 2009.

The tipped minimum wage will rise to $6.15 on Jan. 1.

CBSBoston.com Staff