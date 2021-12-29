BOSTON (CBS) — The sports world lost an icon Tuesday night with the passing of Hall of Famer John Madden. The titan of football passed away at the age of 85.

Madden was a pioneer coach with the Oakland Raiders in the 1970s, winning a Super Bowl in 1976, and his voice explained and broke down the game to generations on just about every network over his three-decade career as a broadcaster. And his annual video game has brought a whole new generation — and a whole new level of understanding — to the game of football.

Madden’s death sent shockwaves throughout the NFL and the sports world in general, with many current and former athletes taking to Twitter to honor the football legend. Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement shortly after Madden’s passing was announced.

“I can’t think of a more iconic football personality over the past half century than John Madden,” Kraft said in his statement.

Madden called 11 Super Bowls on four different networks during his career in the booth from 1979-2009. He was on the call for New England’s first Super Bowl victory, when Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the Patriots upset the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Brady remembered Madden on his Instagram story on Tuesday night.

“John called our first Super Bowl. He was always so good to me. RIP to a legend of our game,” Brady wrote. “My condolences and love to the Madden family.”

Former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman wrote: “When you think of NFL football, you think of John Madden.”

When you think NFL football, you think John Madden. RIP to a Legend. pic.twitter.com/8JYH7H9GKW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 29, 2021

Several current stars of the NFL shared their thoughts on Madden, including Patrick Mahomes, Cooper Kupp, Myles Garrett and J.J. Watt:

Rest In Peace to a Legend! Prayers to the Madden Family. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/4zvhu5vEUd — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 29, 2021

"The road to Easy Street goes through the sewer." — John Madden, RIP. 🙏🏻 — — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) December 29, 2021

Rest In Peace to the legend John Madden 🙏🏾 The game wouldn’t be the same without him. His legacy will live on forever. — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@Flash_Garrett) December 29, 2021

Absolute legend amongst legends. Rest In Peace Mr. Madden. 🐐 https://t.co/HiAGD4XTsW — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 29, 2021

Some of those who were lucky enough to grace the cover of Madden’s video game shared their cover, and explained the honor that went with it:

R.I.P Legendary Coach Madden it was a honor to meet you and to be on the front cover of my favorite game of all time Madden!! #nfl #titanup 🏈🏈 so many memories playing Madden growing up! pic.twitter.com/QDpdZrFcUb — Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) December 29, 2021

R.I.P. to John Madden. It was one of my greatest honors to grace the cover of your video game. Thank you for the years of joy and motivation! pic.twitter.com/4P4NKdC1gT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 29, 2021

NBA superstar LeBron James also Tweeted about Madden’s passing, calling him the GOAT.

Rest in Paradise To the 🐐 John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on ♾!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2021

And even comedian Frank Caliendo, who has the best Madden impression out there, expressed his sadness over Madden’s passing.

I’m incredibly saddened to hear this. I’m kind of surprised at my emotion.

RIP John Madden https://t.co/0uRBsEfBht — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) December 29, 2021

Expect several tributes for Madden throughout the NFL this weekend.