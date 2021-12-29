CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The housing market continues to be hot for sellers in Boston and in cities around the country.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Thursday, climbed more than 18% in October compared to a year earlier.

Phoenix, Tampa and Miami saw the biggest gains. In Boston, prices jumped more than 15%.

Analysts say the rise is due to a combination of factors, including low interest rates, a limited supply of houses actually up for sale, and people looking to trade up for bigger spaces after being stuck at home during much of the pandemic.

