MARLBORO (CBS) – If you’re looking to get a COVID-19 test, be prepared to wait in some very long lines.

A line of cars stretched up and down Donald Lynch Boulevard in Marlboro Wednesday morning, leading into the parking lot of the New England Sports Center.

The drive-through testing site there, run by UMass Memorial – Marlboro Hospital, had to close down early Tuesday due to what was described as an “overwhelming number” of visitors.

“I think you have to be patient. The situation is what it is,” said Teresa Ferragamo, who was one of many in cars waiting patiently for a PCR test.

“It’s to be expected, everyone’s nervous and we’re doing the right thing I think. Everyone’s getting tested and making sure we keep everyone around us safe,” said Chris Spear, who was getting tested after learning he was potentially exposed to the virus.

“I went to a wedding on December 19th and it turned out about 10 percent of the people there got infected,” he told WBZ-TV.

Others in line were doing their due diligence ahead of another round of holiday gatherings for the New Year.

“Just the volume of people here shows that people are taking it seriously, which I think is a good thing and I think having a calm, stable mindset and just not infecting others is the way we’re going to win,” Ferragamo told WBZ.

Officials said they’ve been administering roughly 1,500 tests a day this week to people from around the region.

They noted that the positivity rate has been above 25 percent each day.

The Marlboro site will be open again but with limited hours Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m.

