Patriots Place Backup QB Brian Hoyer, 2 Others On Reserve/COVID ListThe Patriots need to put Mac Jones in a bubble.

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter OlympicsBrad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL's decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Dolphins Are Making It Real Interesting For Patriots In AFC Playoff RaceThe Miami Dolphins won their seventh straight game Monday night to crash the AFC playoff picture, climbing into the final Wild Card spot with a 20-3 victory over the New Orleans Saints. It will make for an exciting and riveting final two weeks of the regular season in the AFC.

It Certainly Seems Like There Is No Hope For Celtics After Another Embarrassing LossJust when you think it can't get any worse for the Boston Celtics...

Harvard Temporarily Closes Sporting Events To General PublicHarvard University announced Tuesday it is now limiting spectators at sporting events through Jan. 23.